The 28-year-old has rejoined the club on an initial one-year deal, but will have to wait until April to feature as he recovers from an ACL injury.

Peet states Hampshire is aware of the expectations at the club and what his role will be when he’s back available.

He said: “We felt it was important that we brought in some depth and options through our spine.

Ryan Hampshire has rejoined Wigan Warriors

“It’s a long season and I was a bit concerned about how we would replace a few players in our first 17 if they missed weeks.

“Ryan covers a lot of those areas and it opens up a range of changes for us if injuries, suspension or form should dictate.

“We still feel as if Logan (Astley) is an important player for us but there might be times this year where we have two or three players missing along the back line.

“First and foremost Ryan comes to provide strength in depth.

Matty Peet worked with Hampshire during his time in the Wigan academy

“I’m aware of his ability. He’s been on a journey as a player and has been through some tough times, but we get someone who is hungry and is keen to impress.

“The club is different to the one he left so it will feel like a new environment for him.

“I’ve got an insight into his background, in what makes him tick, and why he made some of the mistakes he did when he was younger.

“We’ve had some really open conversations and he knows what the expectation is, he knows his role and where he sits in our squad when he first comes in.

“We find it easy to be open and honest with each other and hopefully he comes down and makes a difference to our season.”

Hampshire says it was a “no-brainer” to make the return to Wigan when the opportunity arose.

"It was an easy decision to come back to finish the story I started when I was younger, so when this came around it was a no-brainer,” he said.

"I left when I was quite young, so there is unfinished business.

