The Warriors overcame Wakefield with a 60-0 victory at the DW Stadium last time out, and face Castleford Tigers at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle on Friday night (K.O. 8pm).

Peet states there is a good battle for places, with a number of options available to him.

“We are good,” he said.

Joe Shorrocks has joined Leigh on loan

“We are fit and healthy, no one misses out who played last week, so we’ve got some decisions to make around our full 17.

“We’re in good shape, touch wood.

“It’s always difficult to leave players out.

“It comes a little easier when you’ve got games under your belt, because you’ve got more evidence to make those decisions.

“What we see in training and in games gives us that so we can have those conversations.

“The main decisions are around how we balance our bench, whether we go for four forwards, three forwards and a back, or carry a nine.

“That’s where the tactical element comes into it and looking at how the fixtures are going to play out.

“We’ve got some options there.

“It’s a challenge but they’re good options to have.

“We’ve got a lot of middle unit players who are competing for places.”

Peet discusses Shorrocks’ loan move to Leigh

In order to gain more game time, Joe Shorrocks has joined Leigh Leopards on an initial two-week loan move.

The 23-year-old will link-up with former Wigan head coach Adrian Lam, who handed the loose forward his senior debut in cherry and white back in 2019.

“He needs to play and deserves to play,” Peet added.

“He’s trained really well and is a player we rate highly.

“Unfortunately he is sitting behind Morgan Smithies who is playing well and will take a lot of shifting from that place.

“There are going to be times when we need Joe, and it’s about having him best prepared.

“He also wants to play, so it’s a combination of everything.

“We know he will be looked after at Leigh and that he’ll play in some big games.

“I believe he’ll add something to them.

“He is highly rated here, and I very much expect him to stand out.

“We are very confident that when he comes back he’ll feature for us.

“He’s good enough to be playing in Super League, and for every player it’s our job to get the best possible fixture for them on a weekly basis.

“There is a reserves game this week, but they aren’t consistent enough and you never know the intensity you’re going to get.”

Injury updates

Meanwhile, the Warriors have two long-term absentees who are slowly making their way back to full fitness.

Ryan Hampshire is expected to be back by the backend of April, while Iain Thornley is a month ahead of him in his recovery.

“Iain has trained with the team this week and looks great,” Peet explained.

“There’s no real change, but they are just at different stages.

