The former Wigan Warriors head coach will lead the country into the 2025 World Cup in France.

Peet states Wane is the best person for the job, and believes he will get the best out of the England squad going forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was the only possible decision,” he said.

Shaun Wane with Matty Peet

"He deserves more time.

"We saw signs in the World Cup, and the comments from the players I’ve seen in the press, they all knew they were heading in the right direction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Knowing Shaun as we do, he is going to take that team to another level.

"It’s an exciting crop of players, and for me, it’s just an automatic decision.

Wane handed Liam Marshall his first England appearance last October

"I just hope the game gets behind him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marshall added: “A big congratulations to Waney.

"He would’ve been the hardest on himself after the World Cup semi-final and falling one step short.

"It’s exciting for everyone, because the England team was left in a good place, even though it was a disappointing way to finish the tournament.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He would’ve been as eager as anyone to sign on again.

"There’s quite a few lads there who have worked under him before and know what he is about.

"People know what he’s about and what his standards are.

"Now he’s done one competition, those things are now set in stone for any new lads coming into it."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marshall was handed his first England appearance by Wane in the World Cup warm-up game against Fiji back in October, but was not included in the full squad.

"Anything that comes on top of playing for Wigan is a massive bonus,” the winger stated.

"I try not to think too far ahead or anywhere outside of this bubble here.

"I just try to play my best rugby and see what happens with that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If it’s enough to be called into any international games or any top competitions then that’d be good.

"Other than that I’m just keeping my head down at Wigan and doing what I need to do.