Wigan Warriors' Matty Peet and Liam Marshall discuss Shaun Wane's contract extension with England
Wigan Warriors’ Matty Peet and Liam Marshall are both pleased to see Shaun Wane get an extended contract with England.
The former Wigan Warriors head coach will lead the country into the 2025 World Cup in France.
Peet states Wane is the best person for the job, and believes he will get the best out of the England squad going forward.
“It was the only possible decision,” he said.
"He deserves more time.
"We saw signs in the World Cup, and the comments from the players I’ve seen in the press, they all knew they were heading in the right direction.
"Knowing Shaun as we do, he is going to take that team to another level.
"It’s an exciting crop of players, and for me, it’s just an automatic decision.
"I just hope the game gets behind him.”
Marshall added: “A big congratulations to Waney.
"He would’ve been the hardest on himself after the World Cup semi-final and falling one step short.
"It’s exciting for everyone, because the England team was left in a good place, even though it was a disappointing way to finish the tournament.
"He would’ve been as eager as anyone to sign on again.
"There’s quite a few lads there who have worked under him before and know what he is about.
"People know what he’s about and what his standards are.
"Now he’s done one competition, those things are now set in stone for any new lads coming into it."
Marshall was handed his first England appearance by Wane in the World Cup warm-up game against Fiji back in October, but was not included in the full squad.
"Anything that comes on top of playing for Wigan is a massive bonus,” the winger stated.
"I try not to think too far ahead or anywhere outside of this bubble here.
"I just try to play my best rugby and see what happens with that.
"If it’s enough to be called into any international games or any top competitions then that’d be good.
"Other than that I’m just keeping my head down at Wigan and doing what I need to do.
"If Shaun wants to pick me then I’d be very privileged and proud.”