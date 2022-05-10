James McDonnell, Logan Astley, Umyla Hanley, Jack Bibby and Matty Nicholson are all part of the preparations for Thursday’s match at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Peet hinted that one player might be set to make their first team debut, while also explaining why some regular members of his side have been left out of this fixture.

He said: “They’re not injuries but they are people who have been playing with niggles, so it’s not just a case of rest, it’s managing ongoing bumps and bruises. If it was at the weekend a few more might’ve featured.

Matty Peet

“For the players who have come in, they’re the positions that we needed filling and they’re the next in line due to the way they have played on loan or in reserve games. A lot of it is the way they practice and how they are in training with their day to day attitude.

“This is a reward for a lot of hard work, not just in the last few weeks but the last few months and years. There is a chance that there will be a debut, while some lads will come for the experience.

“For people like James (McDonnell), they will come in to show that they should be playing more often. We take a lot of pride in how we manage every individual player's programme, making sure they are playing at the right level.

“Matty Nicholson has had a good challenge up at Newcastle, which he has stood up to really well. There’s a lot of work that goes on behind the scenes to make sure everyone is primed.

“Logan (Astley) is one of the players coming in for the experience, taking part with the team. Going through the processes and sitting in the meetings will be really good for his development.