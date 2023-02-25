Brad Singleton and Willie Isa were both brought into the starting 13, replacing Ethan Havard and Kai Pearce-Paul.

Meanwhile, Patrick Mago was added to the bench, as the Warriors claimed a 60-0 victory at the DW Stadium.

Peet said: “We had lads who deserved a go from the way they have trained in pre-season, but the ones who missed out were probably unfortunate in some ways, as it could’ve been one of a few.

Matty Peet

"We rotated for different reasons and we will continue to do so until we find our best 17.

"We’ve got a good squad so it’s important that we keep giving opportunities for people to prove themselves.”

Wigan reacted well to last week’s opening round defeat to Hull KR, as they easily overcame a lacklustre Wakefield side.

Liam Marshall was one of the Warriors’ key performers as he crossed for four tries, to take his overall tally up to 100 for the club.

Meanwhile, Bevan French, Liam Farrell, Jai Field, Harry Smith and Cade were also on the scoresheet, in front of a crowd of 12,306.

Peet says he wants to see more performances like that from his side both home and away.

“We love playing here, it brings the best out of us,” he added.