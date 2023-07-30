News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56

Wigan Warriors: Matty Peet gives his verdict on Tyler Dupree's try-scoring debut

Matty Peet was pleased by the qualities Tyler Dupree demonstrated on his Wigan Warriors debut.
By Amos Wynn
Published 30th Jul 2023, 04:55 BST- 2 min read

The prop, who joined the club from Salford Red Devils earlier this week, enjoyed an impressive first outing at the DW Stadium, and was among the scorers in the 44-18 victory over Leigh Leopards.

Peet hopes the 23-year-old can achieve everything he’s capable of during his time with the Warriors across the next few years.

“It was an ideal debut for him,” he said.

Tyler Dupree made a try-scoring debut for WiganTyler Dupree made a try-scoring debut for Wigan
Tyler Dupree made a try-scoring debut for Wigan
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“He came on at an important time of the game, when it was very much in the balance.

“Him and Patrick (Mago) got us rolling forward, and worked hard defensively as well.

“It’s a positive when you’ve got front rowers that can dent the line, and he’s certainly going to do that.

“He had a few chats with us the other day about our calls, but had a simple focus- run hard and tackle hard.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I hope he and his family enjoyed the day, it was great to welcome them.

“It was nice that he had a positive debut, but it’s more important that in the next few years he achieves everything he’s capable of.

“We’ve signed him because he’s got a point of difference.

“We’ve got some fit, very athletic middles, who do their job really well for the team, but Tyler will bring a bit more punch when he carries the ball.

“There are things he will have to learn and develop to get used to us, but the most important thing is he keeps being himself.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Those things he does contribute to us being a tougher team to handle.”

Read More
Wigan Warriors: Matty Peet reflects on the victory over Leigh Leopards and share...

Peet has also been impressed by the recent displays of the out-of-contract Patrick Mago.

“He’s in a good spell of form,” he added.

“If you go back to our last home game against Warrington, he was decent, and he was good last week.

“He had some standout contributions today.

“It’s brilliant to see Paddy applying himself in the way he should.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wigan’s next outing comes against Hull KR at the DW Stadium on Friday evening, where they will look to build on their victory over Leigh.

Related topics:Salford Red DevilsWarrington