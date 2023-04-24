Wigan Warriors: Matty Peet gives his verdict on Willie Isa's sin-binning against Wakefield Trinity
Matty Peet does not expect any further action against Willie Isa after he was sin-binned in Wigan Warriors’ victory over Wakefield Trinity.
The second-rower was shown a yellow card in 52nd minute of the game at the DW Stadium.
Despite the visitors scoring during the period Isa was off the field, it did not impact the final score, as Wigan claimed a 22-6 win.
“I thought it was a textbook tackle,” Peet said.
"If that’s no allowed, I don’t know what we’re allowed to teach players.
"It’s just a good tackle and I don’t think the referee was going to make a call until he got a word in his ear.
"There’s a load of tackles that I agree with, where we have to adapt our technique, but for me it was textbook.”
The Warriors head into the international break top of the table, with their next outing coming against Hull FC on May 4.