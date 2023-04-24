News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors: Matty Peet gives his verdict on Willie Isa's sin-binning against Wakefield Trinity

Matty Peet does not expect any further action against Willie Isa after he was sin-binned in Wigan Warriors’ victory over Wakefield Trinity.

By Amos Wynn
Published 24th Apr 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read

The second-rower was shown a yellow card in 52nd minute of the game at the DW Stadium.

Despite the visitors scoring during the period Isa was off the field, it did not impact the final score, as Wigan claimed a 22-6 win.

“I thought it was a textbook tackle,” Peet said.

Willie Isa was sin-binned during Wigan's victory over WakefieldWillie Isa was sin-binned during Wigan's victory over Wakefield
"If that’s no allowed, I don’t know what we’re allowed to teach players.

"It’s just a good tackle and I don’t think the referee was going to make a call until he got a word in his ear.

"There’s a load of tackles that I agree with, where we have to adapt our technique, but for me it was textbook.”

The Warriors head into the international break top of the table, with their next outing coming against Hull FC on May 4.

