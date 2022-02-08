Speaking at the Super League media day, the Warriors head coach discussed the landmark year and how he wants to have a strong connection with the supporters.

Wigan won both their preseason games, creating a positive mood around the fanbase ahead of the new campaign.

Peet said: “This year isn’t more important because it’s a celebratory one, but it does give us an opportunity to reflect through the occasions and celebrate what has been a great history.

Matty Peet

“I want our 151st year to be equally a success and so on. We want to create more memories for people, bring in new fans, and build on the past.

“We want to grow the relationship with the fans, but it’s important that we have stability and consistency in the process.

“The current feeling is built on a solid pre-season. It’s very early days, but I think we have built some good foundations.

“I think any decent organisation needs to have some purpose beyond the obvious, which in our case is winning games and winning trophies.

“The sport runs deeper than that, and I feel like our players and members of staff understand the impact we can make is really important.

“I feel the connection people feel with us will grow and strengthen. We are trying to grow the fanbase and the business, getting a good feel around the place.

“The more we can get out of our comfort zone into the community, the better.”

Peet says he is enjoying working with the players who he has watched develop through the ranks at Wigan, but will not give them any special treatment.

“It’s special I know so many of these players and I have seen them develop as young men and players,” he said.

“I know it’s going to be tested, because there will be times when some of these lads don’t get picked.

“Whenever you can bring players through the pathway, it does build a bond between the players and the staff, but it is in no way an automatic route to success.

“We will win together but we will also lose together. It would be nice to have success with that group, but I am aware this might not always be the case.

“It’s about building relationships with the new lads as well, the ones from overseas.”

In Wigan’s final game of pre-season, they won 14-6 at Warrington.

Peet says they can build on the performance, building on the good things and learning from any negatives.

“It was a good hit out for us, and an extension on what we have been doing in training,” he said.

“We’ve seen some positive signs, it gives you a template to work off and embeds some things.

“It was a night to get the players used to how we want to prepare, such as the little things like the changing rooms and the travel. We won’t read too much into the result.

“I was pleased we managed to give game time to people we wanted to, and came through it with a clean bill of health.

“The lads who have come in from overseas and London have got their first game or two out of the way and they will be confident now.

“There have been some positive signs from them, with good connections built in certain positions.

“Some of our younger players like Junior (Nsemba) and Zach (Eckersley) have put their hands up and showed us we have more depth than we realised.”

Peet is enjoying working alongside Lee Briers, with the former Warrington scrumhalf taking on the role of assistant coach.

“He’s played his part in the group dynamic between the coaches and the players, I feel like it’s been a positive acquisition,” added Peet.

“He’s brought fresh ideas and new training methods. He’s a great character to have around, bringing the combination we are looking for of hard work while having fun, enjoying each other’s company and work.

“Lee is good fun but is very obsessive about his rugby, and is the perfect fit for us.”

Wigan start their Super League campaign away to Hull KR on Friday, with Peet looking forward to the occasion.

“It’s certainly a test and an exciting place to go,” he said.

“I think it’s up there with one of the best atmospheres in the competition.

“It’s something we can get excited about, it’s great to be on Sky for our first game and we know there will be a big crowd on. They challenge you in so many ways through the way they play but it is certainly something to look forward to. It’s important we are ready and embrace it as a group.”