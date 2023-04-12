The Wolves currently sit top of the Super League table, and are unbeaten so far this season, with eight consecutive wins under their belt.

Wigan head to the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Friday looking to be the first team to claim a victory against them in 2023.

“It’s certainly going to be a great game,” Peet said.

Matty Peet

“They’re the in-form team in the competition.

“They’ve got an outstanding playing group and really experienced coaching staff who know how to construct winning teams.

“I don't think anyone in the game was in doubt that Daryl (Powell) would get Warrington playing at some point.

“Massive credit to him and the board.

“They’re a really high quality team, and showed at the weekend that they have a lot of grit and determination.

“They look like a really tough team who are enjoying playing together.

“I don’t read too much into predictions, but I’m not surprised that they are playing really well.

“They’ve got the best front-rower and the best stand-off in the competition. Their fullback is outstanding too.

“To get caught up with who they are missing would be wasted energy; we just expect the best of Warrington.”

The Warriors head into this week’s game on the back of their 14-6 Good Friday victory over St Helens, which was played in front of a packed crowd at the DW Stadium.

“It was a standalone day,” Peet added.

“I don’t think it’ll have any bearing on what happens going forward.

“It was really positive for us.

“I suppose it shows that on a big occasion like that we were able to produce but it’s about looking forward now.

“The lads are more excited about this week’s game, more than the fact that they won last week.

“We pride ourselves on being consistent with how we act.

“No matter how the Saints result went, it would’ve been important that we were prepared for the best of Warrington.

