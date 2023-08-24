The two teams go head-to-head at the Stade Gilbert Brutus on Saturday evening.

Wigan have already lost twice to the French club this season, and currently sit four points behind them in the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As far as the league table goes, Catalans will feel that if they get this one then they’re pretty secure in first,” Peet said.

Matty Peet

"Alternatively, if we can take two points it allows us to increase our pursuit of top spot.

"That’s pretty obvious, but the important thing is, us pitting ourselves against the leading team in the competition, and going over there and looking to challenge them by putting our stamp on the game.

"On the back of Hull FC it was important that we had a couple of days rest and recovery so we could have the best training week possible- where there’s a focus and intensity, to get some hard work done- particularly in the areas that were subpar last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For years now, Catalans have had that consistency they’ve always strived for.

"They’ve got a very balanced playing squad. If you said what you wanted in a rugby team- it’d be big big forwards, fast backs and intelligent ball players- and that’s what they have got.

"Plenty of experience runs through their spine and they’ve got a lot of different ways to manage the game.

“There’s a lot that any coach would want their team to replicate.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peet admits the Warriors are taking plenty of steps to ensure the players are ready physically for the fixture, but believes mentality will also play a key part.

"We’re going on Friday instead of being in and out on the day- which should give us better preparation,” he added.

"We’re doing things all of the time to best prepare the lads for the conditions.

"We’re training in the heat here as well as altering the nutrition and the hydration, but ultimately it comes down to the mindset of the group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"One of our best wins over Catalans in recent years was during Covid.

"There was nowhere proper to rest before the game, there was no hotel- you were just sitting in a waiting room.

"It was red hot temperatures and terrible food for the players, but we got the win.

"The best performances over there are often backs against the wall- enjoying and relishing the hostility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We do things to prepare the players, and leave no stone unturned, but it’s about rolling your sleeves up and getting the job done.”

Wigan fans are expected to travel to Perpignan in their numbers for the game on Saturday evening.

"Apparently the turnout will be outstanding,” Peet stated.

"It’s one of the great things about the timing of the fixture, Wigan fans have got the opportunity to enjoy a few days in the sun.

"We take that very personally.

"It’s the same when we play at home, but when fans are putting their hand in their pocket and committing so much of their time to follow us, I do think it’s increased motivation for the team.