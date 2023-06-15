His side take on Warrington Wolves in the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup at the DW Stadium on Sunday afternoon (K.O. 2.30pm).

Peet states both teams will be determined to rediscover their best form.

“Warrington are a very good team,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The last time we met, we were both flying, but since then we’ve both have had a bit of a dip.

“I’m sure the two teams will find their best form again before the end of the year.

“It’s the perfect representation of the season we’re having.

“Neither side will be happy with their recent form, but they went one better than us last weekend and got a win.

Matty Peet

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This week will come down to who can get the closest to their best.

“The most important thing is to improve our own performance before we even start talking about Warrington.

“With the ball, our security and discipline needs to improve, and on the back of that our defence needs more fight and energy about it.

“We don’t try to ebb and flow too much, our mood and ethic to improve has to remain constant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The obvious threats are going to be a really powerful forward pack and some really dynamic runners.

“They combine size and speed really well.”

Peet is pleased that the DW Stadium will be ready for this weekend’s fixture, after the annual pitch maintenance was completed in record time.

“When cup draws are made, you are always hoping to be at home,” he added.

“It was an important thing for us, because we love playing in front of our fans, but we need to give them a performance they can be proud of.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The supporters have certainly stuck with us in recent weeks when our form hasn’t been where it needs to be, so hopefully we can change that and give everyone a good day.

“It was brilliant cooperation between the two clubs (Wigan Warriors and Wigan Athletic) to secure the stadium for this game- it’s a massive boost for everyone.