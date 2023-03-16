News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors: Matty Peet looks ahead to the game against Huddersfield Giants and reflects on the campaign so far

Wigan head coach Matty Peet says he is expecting another new type of challenge in this Friday’s game against Huddersfield Giants (K.O. 7.45pm).

By Amos Wynn
Published 16th Mar 2023, 04:55 GMT- 2 min read

His side have won two and lost two so far this season, with each fixture providing different hurdles for the Warriors to contend with.

Peet states his side are looking to produce a strong performance following last week’s 18-10 defeat to Catalans Dragons at the DW Stadium.

“The first word that sprang to mind in our meetings was frustration,” he said.

“A combination of things meant we didn’t play the way we wanted to, and if that sort of game presents itself again then we need to adjust and play smarter.

“It was frustrating but we move on quickly.

“It’s not been a case of picking the players up, it's about staying level, which is the same as the weeks where things go really well.

“We pride ourselves on being quite constant in how we go about things.

“We’ve got to execute better and maybe make better decisions, but we don’t have a problem with our skill.

“I would’ve hoped for four strong performances but we’ve not got that.

“That’s the season I guess and that’s coaching.

“We have shown glimpses, in what have been very different games.

“They’ve not been very comparative.

“This week will be another different challenge.

“There’s a lot to admire about Huddersfield, and it will take the best of us.

“They’ve got a lot of resources and are a team that has to be in the mix now.

“They’ve got the squad they want and the coach they want, so they are in that group of clubs who have to compete.

“They are consistent and methodical in what they do, with a few players who can be the difference.

“It reflects well on their club as a whole.

“Playing Huddersfield is up there with the toughest games of the year.

“For us it’s about trying to perform back to our best this week.”

The Warriors are without any fresh injury concerns, with Peet naming an unchanged 21-man squad for Friday’s trip to the John Smith’s Stadium.

