Wigan Warriors: Matty Peet looks ahead to the game against Hull KR and praises the work done by Willie Peters

Matty Peet says he’s been impressed by the way Hull KR have performed under Willie Peters so far this season.
By Amos Wynn
Published 24th May 2023, 12:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 12:07 BST

The Robins have won eight of their opening 12 Super League games, including a 27-18 round one victory against Wigan Warriors at Craven Park.

Peet states his side are ready for the challenge that awaits them in East Yorkshire on Thursday night.

“There’ll be no surprises this time,” he said.

“They’ve been really consistent, I’ve got a lot of respect for the way Willie (Peters) has got the team playing.

“Their effort areas and commitment to each other has been there in pretty much every game I’ve watched them.

“Even when the personnel change, you can tell what they’re about because the identity is really strong.

“You align that with some of the talent they’ve got, then they’re a team that will be in and around these sorts of positions at the end of the year.

“They were flying at one point with Abdull and (Mikey) Lewis playing together, but then you take Jordan out and they remain consistent, which speaks volumes.

“It shows it runs deeper than the individuals, it’s what Willie has instilled structurally and culturally.

“I don’t see them going away, and that won’t happen during this game even.

“They’re a really honest team and it’ll be a fixture where effort areas and energy will be tested throughout.

“Everyone has been impressed by them.

“I think they beat Salford after they beat us, and you could see it wasn’t a one-off.

“It’s brilliant for Super League, they’ve got vibrancy about them on and off the field.

“We’ve done a bit of reflection on the Leeds game, and then we started talking about Hull KR.

“We’re more of a review team than a preview team, we concentrate on where we can improve before we look at the opposition.

“We will be diligent at the right time but it’s important to acknowledge some of the stuff we did well against Leeds and some of the areas we need to improve.

“The round one defeat is obviously at the back of everyone’s mind and might get a mention pre-match, but with things like that you don’t have to remind the players.”

