His side started the new Super League season with a 27-18 loss at Craven Park, with errors proving costly.

Peet states the Robins were better than Wigan in the key departments.

“I thought we were second best,” he said.

Matty Peet

"Congratulations to Hull KR, games are won on physicality and energy, and they had us covered in that department.

"It’s a shame but we will have to learn quickly this week.

"Hull KR were good but defensively we bounced off a few too many tackles.

"When ruck got really quick our defence wasn’t where it needed to be.

"With the ball we overplayed our hand at times.

"We do encourage the lads to express themselves but at times we maybe over did it.

"I always think we’ve got a chance (to get back into games) because we’ve got a lot of talent, we can post points, but it never felt right watching that game for me.

“It never felt like we were there.”

Despite the defeat, Peet was happy with the early signs he saw from Wigan’s new additions.

"I’m confident Toby King and Jake Wardle will both get better,” he added.

"They are settling in well and the combinations around them will improve, but it was a decent start.

"It starts with work ethic and being part of the team, and being committed.

"We know they’ve got ability, but it’s got to start with the commitment to the group, and so far they’ve done that.

"I was happy with our pre-season.

"We came into today feeling comfortable and confident in what we’ve done .

"With that in mind, you’re not just preparing for round one; it’s a long season and you want to find form at the right time.