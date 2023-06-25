Liam Farrell was among the scorers in the game at the AJ Bell Stadium, with the club captain going over for a brace.

The win over the Red Devils moves the Warriors up to third in the Super League ladder, but Peet’s states his side are more focussed on their performances each week than the ever-changing table.

"The two points were always going to be pleasing today against such a strong team like Salford,” he said.

Matty Peet

“The win was the priority, and the way we did it was workmanlike and very professional.

"It was a step in the right direction for us.

"It was based on effort and grit, and commitment to a strong kicking game.

"We built the game quite well, and we showed glimpses.

"When the rain started coming in it was never going to be the most attractive of games.

"It probably stifled both teams creatively; but we managed to control the game through effort and physicality.

"All through pre-season we wanted to improve our style and so far this year we seem to have taken a step in the right direction.

"When it swings during the game, it’s good to be able to adapt- and we certainly did that.

"It’s a weekly thing about finding that balance of when to chance your arm.

"When the rain started coming in, it probably made things simpler for us.

"We know what works for us with and without the ball, so it’s about sticking to our processes to find the moments.

"It’s about finding the balance of taking every opportunity you see and building a game through ending sets well.

“The league table isn’t something we’re talking about too much, you talk about getting the performance and the result.

"If you do that consistently through the year, you hope you’ll get yourself in a good league place to give yourself the best run to the final.

"At this stage of the year every squad is being tested, you could see that with Salford today.

"It’s about trying to stay as healthy as you can and building some consistency.

"You can’t get carried away with the league table one way or the other.

"It’s fun- it’s the kind of competition you want to be involved in because it’s very interesting week to week.

"We’ll let supporters and the media worry about the table, and I’m sure every coach will say the same.

"It’s about trying to ride that momentum the best you without getting carried away.

The Warriors now face a short turnaround, with their next game coming against Huddersfield Giants at the DW Stadium on Friday night.

"We won’t have a big training week, recovery will be the priority,” Peet added.

"We want to be at our energetic best because everyone will be expecting an enthusiastic start from Huddersfield and we’ve got to be ready for that.