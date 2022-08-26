Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His side secured second place in the Super League table, and a home semi-final in the play-offs, with a 30-10 victory at the DW Stadium.

Peet states he was pleased by the way his side were always looking to transition from defence into attack.

He said: “The manner, the commitment for each other, and the desire to defend the goal line makes us proud. It’s not easy to generate that, and I think we showed a hell of a lot of hard work, nothing flash apart from a few moments.

"Some of those opportunities came from good defence, some came from quick transitions. Some of those balls that come loose, you could just dive on them, but we looked to play and got our eyes up.

"As far as an arm wrestle, Saints won, but there’s more to a game than that.”

A downside in the victory was an injury to Liam Farrell, who limped off before the hour mark.

"I’ve spoke to the physios, he will need a scan on that knee,” Peet added.