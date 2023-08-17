The 27-year-old has been settling into the role of stand-off in recent months, but has also played at fullback and on the wing this season.

Peet states French has grown in confidence within the group and is able to have an influence on the entire squad.

"I’m very impressed with how Bevan has adapted his game,” he said.

Matty Peet

"He never fails to impress when you throw a new task at him, whether that’s playing wing or fullback- and now in the halves.

"He’s established himself in our leadership group- he’s developed so much since the player I first met five years ago.

"He’s an influential player in our team now, and playing in that stand-off role gives him even more influence on the team as a whole.

"He’s always been someone who has always been very much on the money when he’s spoke.

"He has a great understanding of the game and his teammates, but was probably a little bit quiet when he first came over.

"He’s grown in influence and maturity.

"The way he plays the game now is equally brilliant, but he has more of an understanding of the bigger picture these days.”

The Warriors spent some time away from Robin Park Arena last week, with their itinerary including a couple of days in the Lake District, ahead of this Friday’s game against Hull FC at the DW Stadium (K.O. 8pm).

"It was important to spend time together,” Peet added.

"A couple of days without the rugby ball isn’t a bad thing- we enjoyed each other’s company.

"On the back of that we went to Sale Sharks and had a big days training, before giving the lads Thursday to Monday off.

"It was about striking the right balance between working hard and taking the opportunity to freshen the team up.