The prop has undergone surgery as part of his recovery from a hamstring problem- and is now set for an extended spell on the sidelines.

Along with Willie Isa, who is out with a pectoral injury, Havard may not feature again this year.

"It is a blow,” Peet said.

Ethan Havard

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We were really excited to get him back. He was looking so good throughout his rehabilitation, he’s such a professional.

"When he’s played this year he’s been outstanding, so there’s no doubt it’s a blow.

"Ethan is a very strong character, and very determined.

“Quickly after this setback, he was talking in a positive manner- probably quicker than I was.

"It’s quite inspirational the way he reacts to adversity.

"There’s an outside chance he could play again this year.

"Willie Isa’s timeframe is probably similar.

"We’ve got to be prepared to complete the season without the pair of them, but it’s tight and knowing them both like we do, there is the opportunity to return a week or two early.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"These things are happening across the league and the team who is best prepared with their squad depth will do the best in the competition.

"It’s one of the worst parts of the job, but we have to get on with it.”

Cade Cust has been included in Wigan’s 21-man squad for this week’s game against Hull FC, as he looks to overcome a shoulder injury he picked up in the Warriors’ last outing.

"He’s alright,” Peet added.

"If he was to play, it would require him coming through the whole week without pain, so we’ll see how he gets.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Powell also returns to Wigan’s senior squad after making his return from injury in a reserves game against Hull KR just under a fortnight ago.

"He’s been excellent, as you would expect,” Peet stated.

"He’s a leader at this club, and has been outstanding coming back from injury.