The 22-year-old has signed a new four-year deal with the club to keep him at the DW Stadium until at least the end of 2027.

Havard made his return from injury in Wigan’s Challenge Cup quarter-final tie against Warrington Wolves at the DW Stadium, and played a key role in the 14-12 victory.

“He’s massive for us,” Peet said.

Ethan Havard made his return to action against Warrington Wolves

“We don’t like talking too much about individuals when they’re and when they’re not in, but we were very confident that Ethan would make a big impact.

“He was picked for England just before he got injured.

“I know what he’s capable of and I know how many minutes he plays for us.

“He’s a player we’re delighted to be able to build the club around in the next four years.

“He’s committed his future to the club- which is a huge statement of intent from him and us.

“I look forward to working with him and seeing him develop because he’s already a really good front-rower.

“He can be whatever he wants.

"He’s a player that has always had interest on both sides of the world, and we’re really proud that he’s committed here.

"To be honest, every player under 21 in Super League could go to the NRL if they wanted to.

"They are taking players, picking them up and spitting them out.

"We want to keep our best talent in this country.

"If players decide to go over when they’re a bit more mature, at 27 or 28, I can understand why they would, but young players would do well at the moment to stay over here a bit longer.

"Ethan was quite an easy one because of his commitment to the club. He knows what we think of him and he knows the ambition over the next few years.

"He’s a massive part of things, but there’s others around him as well.”

Peet was also pleased with the performance of Harry Smith in the victory over Warrington at the DW Stadium.

"I thought he was outstanding with the way he got us around the field and built the game,” he added.

"His goal kicks were massive too, but I just liked his toughness, he turned up all over, and that’s what makes him a Wigan player.

"That’s why we stick with him, because we see those ingredients in him.

"We support him because he works hard and he’s committed.

"He’s got the ability to do it in the biggest games, which he showed against Warrington.

"The older he gets, the more of those days he’ll have, but that’s what happens in a career.”

Toby King was among the scorers for Wigan against the Wolves, as the centre silenced some of the jeers coming from the supporters of his parent club.

"I was surprised he got booed by the Warrington fans to be honest,” he stated.

"He’s still their player at the end of the day, and someone they should be proud of because they produced him.

"He did some good things for us today, and as long as we’ve got him, we’ll enjoy him.

"Looking at it from the other side, we’re really proud when we watch George Williams- he’s an outstanding player for them.