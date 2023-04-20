His side head into Sunday’s game against Wakefield Trinity on the back of five consecutive victories, which includes their recent wins against St Helens and Warrington Wolves.

Peet states the Warriors must continue to focus on improving their own standards.

“We’re pleased with the last few games,” he said.

Matty Peet

“As a coach I’m very proud of recent commitment.

“We don’t like talking about highs and lows too much, but we are happy with what we are turning out.

“The level of commitment from the players and the staff has been visible.

“It’s a team effort- it’s a club effort; it’s not just the performance staff.

“Everyone plays a part. What you see on the field is the product of a lot of people working very hard.

“Like any week, Sunday’s game is about our own standards.

“We’re not a team that prioritises talking about the opposition; we look at ourselves first, and that doesn’t change.

“One thing I’ve thought about Wakefield is their effort is generally very good.

“Even though they leaked points at the backend of last week’s game, quite often their effort and endeavour has been a match for the opposition for large parts.

“They’ve struggled for confidence and cohesion with the ball but it’s going to come at some point, and we have to be prepared for that to be that.

“We just have to concern ourselves with producing a performance that is of our standards- any other noise around the game is just a distraction.

“We have to contribute to give our supporters a good day- and with that will come the result.

“We have to be ready to perform. We’ve had a long preparation so we’ll be fresh and we’ll be 100 percent committed.

“We have a week off for the international break, so there won’t be too much rotation, but we do have players that we want to give game time to, so you might see one of them off the bench.