The Warriors produced a 14-6 victory over St Helens in front of a huge crowd at the DW Stadium.

Shorrocks started in the halves alongside Harry Smith, with Jai Field and Cade Cust both missing through injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He had some good touches with the ball,” Peet said.

Joe Shorrocks started in the halves for the Warriors

"We know what we’ve got with Joe, he’s a really well-rounded player.

"He can play a range of positions and is one of our fittest players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That play at the end when he came in and saved that pass is something he does all of the time in practice.

"I’ve seen him do it since he was 12, so I’m really pleased for him today, his family should be really proud.

"He’s a soccer player with a big engine, he can play end to end.

"He’s got massive lungs and a massive heart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It might not have worked playing him there, but he made it happen.”

Morgan Smithies also put in a strong display during the victory over St Helens.

"He has to keep performing like that in these sorts of games,” Peet added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The credit will come, but there’s a reason why he’s got the number 13.

"He doesn’t go under the radar in our house.”

Following the match, Peet provided an update on Mike Cooper, who left the field during the second half with an injury.

“We’re not too sure, it’s going to need a scan” he stated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad