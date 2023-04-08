News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors: Matty Peet praises Joe Shorrocks' display in the Good Friday Derby against St Helens

Wigan head coach Matty Peet says he was pleased for Joe Shorrocks following his performance in the Good Friday Derby.

By Amos Wynn
Published 8th Apr 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read

The Warriors produced a 14-6 victory over St Helens in front of a huge crowd at the DW Stadium.

Shorrocks started in the halves alongside Harry Smith, with Jai Field and Cade Cust both missing through injury.

"He had some good touches with the ball,” Peet said.

Joe Shorrocks started in the halves for the WarriorsJoe Shorrocks started in the halves for the Warriors
Joe Shorrocks started in the halves for the Warriors
"We know what we’ve got with Joe, he’s a really well-rounded player.

"He can play a range of positions and is one of our fittest players.

"That play at the end when he came in and saved that pass is something he does all of the time in practice.

"I’ve seen him do it since he was 12, so I’m really pleased for him today, his family should be really proud.

"He’s a soccer player with a big engine, he can play end to end.

"He’s got massive lungs and a massive heart.

"It might not have worked playing him there, but he made it happen.”

Morgan Smithies also put in a strong display during the victory over St Helens.

"He has to keep performing like that in these sorts of games,” Peet added.

"The credit will come, but there’s a reason why he’s got the number 13.

"He doesn’t go under the radar in our house.”

Following the match, Peet provided an update on Mike Cooper, who left the field during the second half with an injury.

“We’re not too sure, it’s going to need a scan” he stated.

“It’s his knee, but anything else I could say would be guessing.”

