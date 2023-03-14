The Catalans Dragons fullback, who won several honour during his two spells with the Warriors, has announced he will retire at the end of the current season.

Peet states Tomkins has been a great force for rugby league both on and off the field with the good work he has done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is so much to admire about Sam,” he said.

Dan Sarginson and Sam Tomkins have both made announcements on their future in rugby league

“He had years where he was untouchable. He went over to the NRL and took on the best over there.

“The way he has evolved his game at Catalans, and controls things there, it’s like he’s had another career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It probably goes unnoticed how influential he’s been with the reshaping of their culture.

“Off the field he’s just a fantastic ambassador for the game and speaks so well in the media.

Sam Tomkins has announced he will retire at the end of the season

“He’s one of those people who have won with what he’s got out of rugby league, and what he’s brought to the game as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is so much for him and his family to be proud of.

“I actually think he’s a bit of a one-off, with the timing of it, he was the standout player in the competition for a good few years.

“He was probably the closest we’ve had to a household name in the sport for the last 15 years.

Dan Sarginson

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Credit to him for the way he has carried himself.”

Tomkins isn’t the only the only former Wigan player to make a decision on their future this week, with two-time Grand Final winner Dan Sarginson also announcing his retirement from the game.

"It’s important to mention him as well,” Peet added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m really proud to have coached Dan and consider him a friend.

“He’s probably one of the fiercest competitors I’ve worked with, with what he would do for the team and what he would put his body through for his teammates.

“There was that Grand Final where he was Wigan’s best.

“He’s a special player and a really good fella.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whatever he does next in life, I think he will be really successful.”

Sarginson took to social media to explain his decision to quit rugby league, after being released with immediate effect by Salford Red Devils.

He wrote: “I started playing rugby reluctantly when I was four years old.

“Too young to understand direction and rules, memories of storming off because I couldn’t stop scoring for the other team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After playing rugby union all throughout my childhood, an amazing man from Cumbria called Callum Irving came to our secondary school and taught us southerners how to play this strange game and the rest was history.

“Moving away from home and debuting at 17 years old for Harlequins, the game then became my life for the 12 years that followed.

“The game and people involved have taught me endless life lessons that I’m forever grateful for and will take forward with me into whatever the future holds.. the most valuable being not to run at Tommy Leuluai.

“Since losing my little brother in 2018 my perception around life changed dramatically.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While my little brother was alive he was unknowingly teaching me everything about life.

“How to forgive, love unconditionally and live freely beyond the confines of societal norms.

“I continue to learn from the beauty he blessed the world with during his time here.

“Being so ill equipped to help my little brother during his battle with severe mental health, after he passed I decided to work through my own suffering and struggles diving deep into areas I never thought I was strong enough to go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Having done this with help from many amazing people, I now deeply understand that none of us can walk this life alone, we need each other.

“Countless injuries and concussions have definitely played a part also in my decision to retire, alongside a slight decrease in motivation to run into 18 stone blokes.

“I am going to move in the direction of helping people, in whatever capacity that may be.. I feel this is where life is pulling me and so I shall resist no longer.

“Without my mum I would never have got to where I did, not only existentially but through sheer hours she invested into getting me to training and making sure I was fed constantly, I am forever grateful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad