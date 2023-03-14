Wigan Warriors' Joe Shorrocks to remain on loan with Leigh Leopards beyond the initial two-week period

The 23-year-old joined the Leopards at the end of February on an initial two-week deal, and has played two games since, including the 20-12 victory over St Helens on Friday night, where he was among the scorers.

Peet states he is pleased with what Shorrocks is getting out of his time at Leigh Sports Village.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s not back with us yet,” he said.

Joe Shorrocks is on loan with Leigh Leopards

“I think he’s in the right place.

“We’ll try to do a bit more of that when we get people out for two or three weeks to sample Super League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve got a few in similar positions where they are knocking at the door here but the best way for them to get ready is to have a couple of weeks somewhere else.

“Opportunities are presenting themselves now.

Shorrocks went over for a try in Leigh's victory over St Helens last week

“I love the way Joe is competing for Leigh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve spoken to Lammy (Adrian Lam) quite a bit and they’re really happy with him.

“He also came into the changing rooms with our players on Thursday night, so I think he is handling himself really well.”

The Leopards face Warrington Wolves at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Friday night (K.O. 8pm), before a trip to Hull FC on March 25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since making his first team debut back in 2019, Shorrocks has played 57 times for Wigan, including 13 starts, and has scored on two occasions.