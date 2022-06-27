His side won their third Super League game on the bounce on Friday night, as they overcome Toulouse with a 40-6 victory at the DW Stadium.

Peet states Wigan’s pack has been key in their recent run, with Liam Byrne among those who have impressed the head coach.

He said: “That’s the game, forwards decide who wins, and backs decide by how many. If those lads don’t roll their sleeves up, then you won’t see (Bevan) French and (Jai) Field.

Matty Peet has praised Wigan's forwards

“It’s about trying to keep them two in space with Marshall, but you can only do that if you’re working hard and whacking people.

“We don’t talk much in the changing rooms about the fancy stuff, that’s in Bevan and Jai’s DNA, they’re special players, but we do discuss working for your mate, running hard and tackling hard.

“You’ve got to earn the right I guess. We’ve got a really good group, it’s exciting.

“Liam Byrne is exactly what we want in a Wigan frontrower.

“I’ve not been surprised (by his development), I see it as a natural progression.

“I’m not surprised because I know him and know what he’s about. He just gets his job done.

“He works hard and trains hard. He is as fit as a fiddle.”

The opening try of Friday’s game came after only three minutes, with Abbas Miski going over for his first of the evening on the right side.

It wasn’t long until Wigan had their second, with Liam Farrell spinning his way through the Toulouse defence to cross the line.

Miski’s second try came in the 20th minute, with French passing the ball to the right side and Willie Isa tipping it on to the winger.

The Lebanon international completed his hat-trick just after the half hour mark, as space once again opened up for him.

Another try quickly followed, as Liam Marshall sprinted away down the left wing, before passing inside to French, who went over to give Wigan a 28-0 lead at the break.

Toulouse were the first team to score in the second half, as Dominique Peyroux found his way across the line.

Wigan’s next try came from a moment of magic from Field, as he used his quick footwork to open up space for himself to go over from short range.

Just after the hour mark, room appeared once again for Miski, who added his fourth of the evening to make it 40-6.

This rounded off a good night for the Warriors, in front of a strong home crowd.

Peet was pleased by how Kai Pearce-Paul fitted back in for Wigan, as the 21-year-old made his return from injury.

“He’s an excellent player,” he added.

“That was probably the first full game he’s played in the back row so far this year. For him to come back after so long, and his age, I thought he was really good.