Wigan Warriors' Matty Peet shares praise for Harry Smith following his display against Warrington Wolves

Wigan Warriors head coach Matty Peet says he was proud of Harry Smith’s display in the victory over Warrington.

By Amos Wynn
Published 16th Apr 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read

The halfback converted a penalty and kicked a drop-goal during the second half of the 13-6 win at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Peet states Smith fully deserves his rewards for the effort he puts in behind the scenes.

“He works hard on his kicking game,” he said.

Harry Smith
Harry Smith
"Tommy Leuluai does a good job mentoring him.

"He practices incredibly hard and has a good feeling for the game- that is something that will only get better.

“It certainly makes it easier for the lads to defend when they’ve got kicks like that to go after.

"They work hard to lay the foundations to get Harry in that position, and that’s the way the game flows.

"Our D backs his kicks up and vice versa.

Brad O'Neill reacts to Wigan Warriors' victory over Warrington Wolves and discus...
"I’m proud of him, Joe (Shorrocks) and the whole spine.

"Brad O’Neill and Sam Powell did a good job against Warrington as well.

"If you’ve seen Harry play through the different age groups- he’s always had good game management.

"He’s an old head on young shoulders.

"He won’t always get it right, but when you’re blooding in a young halfback that’s what you’ve got to be prepared to do.

"He can be happy after the Warrington game, and I think his defence is improving as well.

"Being involved in the England squad will be great for him.

"It’s good for the British game that we’ve got these halves in these positions.

"I like to see Wigan players in the England team, but I understand there’s a lot of good individuals.”

