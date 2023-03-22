News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors: Matty Peet prepared for a firm test against Salford Red Devils on Friday night

Wigan Warriors head coach Matty Peet says there is a lot to admire about Salford Red Devils and expects a “tricky” test when the two teams go head-to-head on Friday night (K.O. 8pm).

By Amos Wynn
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 16:30 GMT- 2 min read

Both sides head into the match at the DW Stadium on the back of narrow victories last time out.

Peet states the Warriors will have to be ready to deal with a number of challenges.

He said: “They will test us firmly with their creativity and movement with the ball.

Matty Peet
“They play a style that everyone enjoys watching, which is credit to Paul (Rowley) and his players.

“You know that they’re not going to come and roll over, they are going to compete in defence.

“They’re a great team to watch and a tricky one to prepare for because you don’t know what to expect.

“We know that we’ll have to defend with energy and be ready for anything.

“They’ve got a combination of great skill and flare, but can grind games out when they need to.

“There’s lots to admire and respect.

“Paul’s teams always play an exciting brand and they are diligent in how they prepare.

“They will be looking for the flaws in our defence and they will have a plan for us.

“They’re a smart team who play to their strengths.

“It’s known they don’t have the same resources as other clubs do, but they’ve been batting above their weight for quite some time. We like what they are about.”

The Warriors will be looking to get back to winning ways at the DW Stadium following their loss to Catalans Dragons in their previous outing at home.

“We’ve not mentioned it,” Peet added.

“It might be at the back of the players minds, but we are always aware.

“Regardless of the last result, we would always want to play well for our fans, that doesn’t change.

“If we had won the Catalans game, we wouldn’t have prepared with any less intensity or been any less diligent.

“It’s business as usual for us, we have to prepare for a strong Salford team and we have to be good.”

