Harry Smith and Toby King were both on the scoresheet for Matty Peet’s side, as they claimed their first win the Easter fixture since 2017.

Here are some of the talking points from the game:

Defensive brilliance

The Wigan players celebrate their win

Wigan’s defence was one of the key components of their victory.

They remained firm for the majority of the game, and left the visitors frustrated at times.

A standout moment came towards the end of the first half, with Bevan French and Liam Marshall combining to produce a great challenge to deny Tommy Makinson on the right side.

The pair showed grit and desire to keep the winger out, when it looked as if he was about to force his way over.

That determination was on display once again in the second half, with a last ditch challenge just about stopping what would’ve been a crucial try heading into the last 10 minutes.

While things just didn’t seem to click for St Helens, Wigan fully deserve to be praised for their efforts.

Momentum could’ve truly swung against them following Jonny Lomax’s try, but they continued to work hard as a unit to stop their opponents from closing the gap further.

A fantastic victory

A win against St Helens always means more than just two points.

Wigan will head into the next few weeks with spring in their step and full of confidence.

They have been inconsistent at times this season, but fully stepped up to the occasion of a Good Friday Derby and fought hard for the two points.

A superb atmosphere

This game was the perfect advert for rugby league.

The atmosphere inside the DW Stadium was sensational, with the huge crowd in attendance.

Both sets of fans played their part in making it the occasion it was, and it was truly great to see supporters mixing the fan zone ahead of the game.