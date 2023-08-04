Abbas Miski crossed for four, while Jai Field bagged a quick fire hat-trick during the second half.

The Robins named a weakened side ahead of their Challenge Cup final meeting with Leigh Leopards.

Here are some of the talking points from the game:

Abbas Miski scored four while Jai Field claimed a hat-trick

A professional job

With Hull KR naming a heavily rotated side, it was no surprise that Wigan came away with a big win.

It proved to be a professional job from Peet’s side.

They were patient in the early stages, but once they went over for their first- the floodgates opened.

It was great to see Miski continue his try-scoring form, with three coming during the opening 40 minutes, before adding a fourth after the break.

With a week off now coming up for the Warriors, it was the correct decision to start a full strength side, while rotating during the 80 minutes.

While there will be more challenging fixtures between now and the end of the season, the young Rovers did test them in periods, and it would’ve been disappointing to concede ahead of the break.

Injury blows

A negative for the Warriors was the loss of a couple of players to injury.

Morgan Smithies failed a HIA following a blow towards the end of the first half.

Meanwhile, after the break, Cade Cust looked in discomfort as left the pitch holding his shoulder.

It’s easy to see why Willie Peters made so many changes to his side with the Robins’ next outing coming in the Challenge Cup final against Leigh Leopards at Wembley.

Important minutes in the reserves

Ahead of the Super League fixture at the DW Stadium, the reserves teams met at Robin Park Arena.

The game saw Sam Powell make his return from a shoulder injury, while Iain Thornley and Ryan Hampshire also featured.

With a busy end of the campaign approaching, it was important for the hooker in particular to pick up minutes.

It’ll be good to see him alternating with Brad O’Neill as Peet’s side target Grand Final success.