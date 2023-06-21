Willie Isa, Kai Pearce-Paul, Sam Powell and Mike Cooper are currently all out of action, with the latter ruled out for the remainder of the 2023 campaign.

Peet admits Wigan have done it tough in the last month with the number of injuries to their pack, but expects a potential squad boost ahead of the cup tie against Willie Peters’ Robins on July 23.

"We think Willie will only be back after the semi,” he said.

Willie Isa and Kai Pearce-Paul are currently out injured

"Kai will be a couple of weeks earlier, so hopefully we’ll get him back before the Hull KR game.

"I don’t mind talking about it now, but we have done it tough, particularly with the leadership element of Cooper, Isa and Powell.

"When you throw Kai and Ethan Havard in the mix, we pretty much had a full pack missing for a few weeks.

“We then get Ethan back and lose Kaide (Ellis) (through suspension), but it presents opportunities to the likes of Harvie (Hill) and Junior (Nsemba).”

The Warriors are back in Super League action on Sunday afternoon following last week’s Challenge Cup quarter-final victory over Warrington Wolves.

Peet isn’t expecting to make too many changes for the game away to Salford Red Devils.

"No one in particular is going to come back from injury, and we didn’t pick up anything too bad apart from the suspension against Warrington, so it won’t be too different,” he stated.

"Last week was the first time in a while where we felt we could work on the training field, and make some mistakes there with a settled combination.

"It’ll be the same again this week, especially coming up to the business end.

"The way we train is quite intense with high pressure, and we see it as a learning opportunity on a daily basis.

"We train, review footage and look at footage from the previous match.

