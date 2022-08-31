Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 32-year-old limped off in last week’s victory against St Helens at the DW Stadium.

Peet states says the club are still waiting on more information.

He said: “There’s no news particularly, we’ve had the scan, but we need to see another specialist who will give us a little bit more clarity.

Liam Farrell went off injured in Friday's game against St Helens

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Any detail I could give you would be ambiguous, so we’ll sit on it until the weekend.”

Meanwhile, club captain Thomas Leuluai is back in contention for Friday’s game at the DW Stadium.

"It’s perfect timing,” added Peet.

"He will take us to another level on and off the field, so it’s great to have him at this time of year.

"His experience will be huge going into these final games.

"It’s great to have options. Tommy can play a bit of nine, he can play half, as can Cade Cust.

"It might give us an opportunity to rotate our fullbacks and freshen one of them up. It brings a variety of options, as will Sam Powell, who will come into contention soon as well.

"We want the most people going for a shirt come semi-final time. I don’t mind making the calls when it matters.