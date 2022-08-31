Wigan Warriors: Matty Peet provides Liam Farrell injury update and discusses Thomas Leuluai's return to the squad
Matty Peet say’s Wigan Warriors are still waiting for more clarity on the full extent of Liam Farrell’s knee injury.
The 32-year-old limped off in last week’s victory against St Helens at the DW Stadium.
Peet states says the club are still waiting on more information.
He said: “There’s no news particularly, we’ve had the scan, but we need to see another specialist who will give us a little bit more clarity.
"Any detail I could give you would be ambiguous, so we’ll sit on it until the weekend.”
Meanwhile, club captain Thomas Leuluai is back in contention for Friday’s game at the DW Stadium.
"It’s perfect timing,” added Peet.
"He will take us to another level on and off the field, so it’s great to have him at this time of year.
"His experience will be huge going into these final games.
"It’s great to have options. Tommy can play a bit of nine, he can play half, as can Cade Cust.