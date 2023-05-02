Wigan Warriors: Matty Peet provides squad update and discusses the club's recruitment plan for 2024
Wigan Warriors’ Matty Peet is hoping to welcome a few players back to the first team in the next few weeks.
Cade Cust is among those who could make a return from injury at some point this month.
Meanwhile, Ryan Hampshire and Iain Thornley were both included in the 21-man squad for the Hull FC game after successfully getting minutes under their belts in the recent reserves game.
“It’s really pleasing,” Peet said.
“Our reserves game against Wakefield on Saturday was a really strong test.
“It was a good advert for why the programme needs to grow, because Iain and Ryan come into our squad on the back of that match.
“Ryan has worked very hard to get himself fit and in outstanding condition.
“If he hadn’t played in the reserves game then we wouldn’t be as confident as we are.
“We brought him in for depth and competition. It’s a squad game and he’s a part of that.
“Cade Cust isn’t too far off now and will be in and around the Challenge Cup fixture.”
The recruitment window for the 2024 season opened on May 1, with off-contract players now able to negotiate deals with other clubs .
“We are looking to retain and build on a core group of players that are playing well in Super League at the moment,” Peet added
“Consistently we look at our pathway first and make sure we don’t block too many opportunities for our juniors.
“Any player who could potentially come would have to fit in on and off the field.
“We feel like we are making some positive steps with what we are building here, so every player would have to add to that culturally.
“Our major focus is on retaining our own players.
“We lose Kai (Pearce-Paul) who is a forward with versatility so that is something we will have to address.
“It’s a huge challenge. I collaborate with Ian (Lenagan) and Kris Radlinksi, as well as Shaun Wane.
“It’s about the succession planning of the club, which is not just about who you want to progress, it’s making sure the finances are available.