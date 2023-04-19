The prop was forced off in the early stages of last week’s game against Warrington Wolves.

Singleton joins Mike Cooper, Jai Field and Cade Cust on Wigan’s injury list, but Ryan Hampshire is edging closer to his return.

“It’s around the eight week mark for Brad,” Peet said.

Brad Singleton went off with an injury in the early stages of the game against Warrington

"He’s got a strain, so it’s unfortunate but it’s the journey of the season.

"He’s a bit down but he’s not one for dwelling on these things.

"There’s not much he can control, so he’s working hard straight away and is that kind of character.

“I was asked last week when Mike Cooper got injured, about if we were going to look for reinforcements, and the first one is Harvie Hill.

"That’s our philosophy.

"Sometimes you have to bring in talent from above, but more often than not we look at our pathway.

"I always like it when we’ve got a homegrown leadership group in the spine.

"Whatever we do this season, everyone will play their part.

“The players know there are a few non-negotiables, but we’ve got a really determined group and I think we can trust any one of them.

"The likes of Harvie have to be ready and I was certainly enthused by his performance in the reserves.

"Zach Eckersley looks like a player we need to create opportunities for, and is putting pressure on the players above him.

"John Duffy, John Winder are doing a great job with our pathway.

"We’ve got another reserves game coming up in the international break, and Ryan (Hampshire) will play in that.”

Iain Thornley has recently made his return from injury while on loan with Barrow, and more recently Oldham, but has not featured for Wigan’s first team yet.

"He’s in the plans,” Peet added.

"At the moment we’ve got two centres who are doing really well, so it brings competition and depth.”

The Warriors take on Wakefield Trinity at the DW Stadium on Sunday afternoon (K.O. 3.05pm).

