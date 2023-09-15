Watch more videos on Shots!

His side currently sit top of the Super League table heading into the final week of the regular season.

Peet states it’s important for the Warriors to carry on building momentum for next Friday’s Battle of the Borough against Leigh Leopards.

"It was a quality performance (against Castleford), I liked the way the lads applied themselves,” he said.

Matty Peet

"We invested energy in the early parts of the game and it paid off- we played some good stuff off the back of it.

"For most of the game I thought we were tidy defensively.

"We are building momentum and it will be important to carry it through but we’re heading into some different types of games now so we’ll find out what we’ve learn through the year.

"Hopefully it’s enough to first of all go to Leigh and get a result next week.

"It’s going to be an awesome game, as it was earlier in the year.

“It’s important that we refresh and re-energise but it’s important that we get some work done as well.

"It’s just about getting the balance right.”

Abbas Miski was among the scorers in the victory over Castleford, with the winger crossing for five tries.

"He deserves all the praise he’s getting,” Peet added.

"There were some great finishes in there, and the work he’s doing across the field is outstanding.

"I can’t knock him, to take his opportunities and work so hard is really pleasing.

“He never lacked confidence and trusted the process. Hopefully he’s here for a while yet.”

The Warriors made a number of changes heading into the game at the DW Stadium, and were able to rotate during the 80 minutes.

"Liam (Farrell) had a bit of a tight calf,” Peet explained.

"He’ll be fine for a full week’s training ahead of Leigh.

"Brad O’Neill coming out was an opportunity to get Ryan Hampshire on the bench because we wanted to refresh our halfbacks at some point.