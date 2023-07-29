Tyler Dupree was among the scorers for Matty Peet’s side, with the prop marking his debut with the try.

Meanwhile, Abbas Miski crossed for a hat-trick, as the Warriors bounced back from last week’s Challenge Cup semi-final defeat to Hull KR.

Debut delight for Dupree

Abbas Miski went over for a hat-trick in the victory over Leigh Leopards

It’s been another exciting week for the Warriors, with the immediate signing of Dupree.

After impressing during his early training sessions at the club, he was thrown straight in for his debut against the Leopards.

The prop received a warm welcome from the home fans after making his way onto the field just after the 20-minute mark

He certainly made a positive first impression, with the 23-year-old crossing for a superb try at the beginning of the second half.

There’s no doubting he is a really exciting addition for the Warriors and will certainly have a long-term influence on the team.

Meanwhile, it’s only right to pay tribute to Brad Singleton, who has joined Salford Red Devils as part of the deal for Dupree.

The 30-year-old was a great figure in the squad during his time with the club, and will no doubt have a huge impact for Paul Rowley’s side.

Hat-trick for Miksi

Miski was on hand with another superb display for the Warriors.

If it wasn’t for Dupree crossing on his debut, the winger would’ve been the main talking point- and rightfully so.

He continues to get the rewards for his patience and hard work behind the scenes since arriving at the club.

Two of his tries came through interceptions, with the first demonstrating his agility from long-range.

Meanwhile, it was his second that was the true standout.

After being nearly being pushed into touch, he kept his feet in play before producing a superb dive to cross in the corner.

A check from the video ref was required to check the grounding, but it only highlighted the brilliance of it.

It’s becoming something of a trademark finish, and this was his best yet.

Miski also provided two assists at the end of the first half.

The first wasn’t the cleanest of grubbers, with the ball just about touching his boot before finding Toby King, but the second was perfect for Bevan French to ground.

A fantastic response

It was a fantastic performance overall from the Warriors.

After last week’s Challenge Cup semi-final defeat to Hull KR, it looked as if they had a point to prove.

Their energy in both defence and attack was superb throughout, and hopefully it’s a display that sets the bar for the rest of the campaign.

Patrick Mago has really upped his game in the last few weeks, and provides a real impact off the bench.

Meanwhile, questions were raised over using French in the halves, but at the moment it’s the best option.

Miski can’t be dropped from the wing, and Field also has to be in the team every week.