His side returns to Super League action this Thursday, as they take on Hull FC.

Peet admits his side couldn’t spend too long celebrating their most recent win due to the short turnaround.

He said: “We are pretty consistent with how we deal with things. We won’t be backslapping and dancing into the Hull game, we will acknowledge what we did well and reflect on where we can improve.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matty Peet says focus is on Thursday's game

“It’s nice to get the win over Salford but in the back of your mind you have to make sure the boys recover well.

“We know that Hull will bring a different challenge but a very strong one. They are building something and they are building momentum in the season. They have the biggest pack in the league as one of the best fullbacks in the comp.

“I’m looking forward to it because we always have good games against them.”

They will hope to build on Friday’s win against Salford, where they put in a solid defensive performance to stop their opponents scoring.

It was a game of few chances, but Wigan made the most of their opportunities.

Liam Byrne opened the scoring after 12 minutes, as he powered through the Red Devils defence to find the line.

Moments after, Liam Marshall extended the lead, as he pounced on a loose ball after the Red Devils made a mess of dealing with a Thomas Leuluai kick.

Matty Peet’s side had to slightly rotate after Kai Pearce-Paul left the pitch, with Willie Isa slotting in at centre.

Zak Hardaker, who had successfully kicked both conversions, added an extra two points from a penalty, as Wigan headed into the break with a 14-0 lead.

The first try of the second half came in the 52nd minute, with the Warriors moving further ahead.

Hardaker did well to collect a grubber kick from Leuluai, before playing it inside to John Bateman, who sprinted towards the line to go over.

Sam Powell thought he had added his name to the scoresheet, but was denied by the video ref, as he was just unable to successfully ground a loose ball on the line.

Similar to the first half, chances were in short supply, with Wigan remaining firm, and the visitors running out of ideas of how to find a way through.

In the end it was a straightforward evening for Peet’s side, who will be back in Challenge Cup action in two weeks, with Saturday’s draw determining who they will play.

Leuluai was put on report during the match for a tackle on James Greenwood, which saw the Salford man leave the field injured.

“I’m not sure what to make of it yet,” Peet added.