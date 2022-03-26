Wigan produced a strong defensive display

It’s always satisfying for a team when they stop their opponents from scoring.

Wigan put in a strong defensive performance on Friday night, to keep Salford out.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan Warriors beat Salford Red Devils 20-0 to progress in the Challenge Cup

While the visitors didn’t do themselves any favours, and struggled to complete sets due to errors of their own, the Warriors also did well to restrict them.

Throughout the entire 80 minutes they never really looked in troubled and were compact as a unit.

Wigan show the importance of adaptability

It was concerning to see Kai Pearce-Paul leave the field with an injury in the first half of the game.

The 21-year-old has enjoyed a fantastic start to the season, and hopefully he will make a quick recovery.

Following his departure, Wigan demonstrated the perks of having an adaptable squad.

Between Willie Isa and John Bateman, they covered in that position well, following a bit of rotation.

The pair appeared to work in unison with each other, and Wigan didn’t lose any momentum because of that change.

A ban could be coming Leuluai’s way

A future worry for Matty Peet could be the potential absence of Thomas Leuluai for the next few games.

The club captain was put on report for a tackle on James Greenwood, which saw the Salford man go off injured.

When reviewed, a ban could be coming the way of Leuluai.

After the match, Peet said: “I’m not sure what to make of it yet. I think it looked awkward. I don’t think there was any malicious intent.”

Cust’s best display

Cade Cust produced what was probably his best performance in cherry and white so far.

He looked really lively and was constantly getting the team on the front foot.

In a game of few chances, he really helped things to burst into life when required.

He’s certainly enjoyed a solid few months at the start of his Warriors career, and has become a key cog in how the team plays.

Not a classic Challenge Cup tie

It was a pretty simple task in the end for Wigan and not really a game we will remember for years to come.