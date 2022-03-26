Wigan Warriors: Five things we learned from the victory over Salford Red Devils in the Challenge Cup (H)
Amos Wynn reflects on the key talking points from Wigan Warriors’ 20-0 victory over Salford Red Devils in the Challenge Cup.
Wigan produced a strong defensive display
It’s always satisfying for a team when they stop their opponents from scoring.
Wigan put in a strong defensive performance on Friday night, to keep Salford out.
While the visitors didn’t do themselves any favours, and struggled to complete sets due to errors of their own, the Warriors also did well to restrict them.
Throughout the entire 80 minutes they never really looked in troubled and were compact as a unit.
Wigan show the importance of adaptability
It was concerning to see Kai Pearce-Paul leave the field with an injury in the first half of the game.
The 21-year-old has enjoyed a fantastic start to the season, and hopefully he will make a quick recovery.
Following his departure, Wigan demonstrated the perks of having an adaptable squad.
Between Willie Isa and John Bateman, they covered in that position well, following a bit of rotation.
The pair appeared to work in unison with each other, and Wigan didn’t lose any momentum because of that change.
Read More
A ban could be coming Leuluai’s way
A future worry for Matty Peet could be the potential absence of Thomas Leuluai for the next few games.
The club captain was put on report for a tackle on James Greenwood, which saw the Salford man go off injured.
When reviewed, a ban could be coming the way of Leuluai.
After the match, Peet said: “I’m not sure what to make of it yet. I think it looked awkward. I don’t think there was any malicious intent.”
Cust’s best display
Cade Cust produced what was probably his best performance in cherry and white so far.
He looked really lively and was constantly getting the team on the front foot.
In a game of few chances, he really helped things to burst into life when required.
He’s certainly enjoyed a solid few months at the start of his Warriors career, and has become a key cog in how the team plays.
Not a classic Challenge Cup tie
It was a pretty simple task in the end for Wigan and not really a game we will remember for years to come.
Large periods of the match were pretty forgettable, but not many fans will be complaining with a place now booked in the quarter-finals.