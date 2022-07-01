His side travel to the Be Well Support Stadium to take on Wakefield on Sunday afternoon (K.O. 3pm), as they look to build on their current strong run of form.

Peet states he’s expecting a difficult challenge from Trinity, despite them suffering a 74-10 defeat to Salford Red Devils in their previous game.

He said: “It’s about us becoming a team where the opposition are waiting to find out where we are up to.

Matty Peet

“It’s a different challenge each week and we have to stick to the way we want to play the game.

“We need to become the team where the motivation is there and the execution is there, regardless of the opposition.

“We are looking most at last week, and seeing where the development areas are.

“Wakefield has not been an easy place for us to visit but with what they’ve got going on, they’ll be determined this week, no doubt.

“It’s not going to be 70 points, I can guarantee that, it is going to be a tight game which will be physical from the off.

“They’ve got good players and it was a freak result, it just confirms what we thought about Salford being a really strong team.

“Whatever happens this week, Magic will be a standalone fixture, as any derby would be, but as a coach I’d love to see them build some momentum.

“There are obviously areas to improve and build, and that will be the focus this week, our progression as a group.

“It’s been a happy camp most of the season. We’ve got a tight group and we are enjoying each other's company, but it’s important we do that when we lose as well as win.

“I’m pleased with how we are turning up each week, but we’ve got a lot to do yet in becoming one of the top teams in terms of consistency, particularly in the defensive side of the game.

“Players should give themselves a reason to bang on the door. When you get an opportunity, play really well, so you have more evidence that you can do it.

“We’ve got a team mentality and competition for places, so if any individual wants to be complacent or have a week or two off, then they can do that by sitting out I guess.”

Peet says Kaide Ellis is a doubt for this weekend’s game after picking up a knock in the victory over Toulouse Olympique, but has no other new injury concerns apart from that.

“It’s looking good,” he added.

“Kaide Ellis limped off and we’re not sure if he will be right for this week, it’s not a long-term injury, it’ll be a week max. It’s just about if he makes it for this game.

“Thomas Leuluai and John Bateman were both rested last week and will be back.