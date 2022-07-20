His side travel to Headingley Stadium on Thursday night looking to build on their huge win against Hull FC last time out.

Peet states Wigan have trained accordingly this week, while dealing with the conditions and the short turnaround, to prepare for a Leeds side who come into the game on the back of a defeat to Toulouse.

“They are looking for that consistency,” he said.

“They’re a club that demands success, they recruit accordingly and have a great academy as well.

“If you look at the squad, and I hate the term, on paper, those players are dangerous at their very best, with the two nines they’ve got and the halves.

“The two wingers they’ve got would stand up to anyone in the competition.

“There are a lot of exciting players across their squad, and the stadium itself is one of the great rugby league venues. We are under no illusion of the test that awaits us.

“With the heat we’ve been training early in the mornings to try and protect the lads from the extreme conditions.

“This time of the year with the six day turnarounds, the week is quite light anyway. We will try to get our work done the best we can. You don’t want to train to the detriment of the performance.”

Peet says there has been a good atmosphere in the Wigan camp following their 60-0 win over Hull FC, but admits it’s not too dissimilar than the usual mood.

“It was enjoyable,” he added.

“The vibe is positive, but it was the previous week as well. We try to be consistent but there’s no doubt the lads do have a spring in their step after the win.

“It was a victory built on hard work and solid effort, which stood us in good stead.

“There’s some things we want to do again, repeat and improve a little bit, but this is a very different game and a very different occasion.

“We’re not silly, we know Hull were understrength, so we won’t fall in love with ourselves but it’s important to recognise we did do some good things.

“Hopefully as many Wiganers can make the trip as possible, as it does help the team and it is valued by the team. Regardless, you know it will be an outstanding atmosphere because the Leeds fans are incredible.”

The men’s game on Thursday night will be part of a double-header, with the two women’s teams also in action at Headingley beforehand (K.O. 5.30pm).

“It’s important any time we get a chance to give the ladies game the profile it deserves,” Peet stated.

“I know how hard the Wigan girls, the volunteers and the coaching staff around them work.

“The commitment levels have a lot of respect from the first team squad here, we have a lot of time for them.