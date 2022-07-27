His side head into the game against the Robins looking to bounce back from their 42-12 defeat at Headingley Stadium.

Peet states this week’s opponent have always been an unpredictable team.

He said: “Hull KR have brought energy to their performances since Danny (McGuire) took over. In some ways it’s a similar challenge to Leeds, because it’s a team full of athletic ability and a really powerful backline who will challenge you in key departments.

Matty Peet

“They’ve played with plenty of spirit, and they’ve always been a team that has been quite difficult to predict.

“Ryan Hall and Shaun Kenny-Dowall on that left edge are two experienced players who got such speed and power.

“They will build the game around the speed of the ruck and the exciting players they’ve got.

“They made the playoffs last year and turned us over a couple of times, so they will never be underestimated in this building.

"We’ve got a last respect for them, and they’ve got a lot of credit that they deserve.

“Danny is a proven winner. I’ve had a good few chats with him over the years, and you can tell he’s got his head screwed on, he’s willing to serve an apprenticeship.

“This short period as an interim will fast-track him to no end I would imagine. When you work under different head coaches you are learning all the time.

“I like Danny, people speak really highly of him as lad and has a really good balance in his sense of humour.

Peet says his team need to continue to focus on themselves, and do the basics right.

“We were second best from minute one against Leeds,” he added.

“There is no sugar coating, they outplayed us.

“We need to do the basics much better, nothing really complex. Just highlights the team who does the basic things well and competes the hardest from minute one will come out on top.

“It was a reminder that hard work wins rugby league games.

“We’ve had a look at it, there were some technical things in there, but first and foremost we lost the battle of enthusiasm.

“On the whole this year, we’ve had levels where we played better than last week, so it’s just about doing that more consistently, getting back to our standards first of all, then building on it.