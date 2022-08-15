Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His side face Toulouse Olympique in their next game on Friday night, which comes on the back of Sunday’s 30-12 defeat to Wakefield Trinity at Belle Vue.

Peet states Wigan have a number of players set to return from injury during the next few weeks, which will help him to rotate the side.

He said: “The key for every team is recuperation, because this weekend will take its toll on the players.

Matty Peet says recovery is key at this stage of the season

“We’ll have training of a fashion, in terms of talking through the game and fixing up a few little things.

“A lot of our rotation in the next few weeks will come from players coming back from injury, so that will happen naturally.

“Anyone who was at the ground (for the game against Wakefield on Sunday) will know the lads had a crack. They fought right until the end and moved the ball.

“I feel different to what I did after the Leeds defeat.

“It was more a case of execution, whether that was poor tackle technique or Wakefield defending well on edges, with a few passes in front and behind.

“The two teams were pretty evenly matched in the physical battle, but when they got to certain areas they were more efficient in their kicking game, putting us in bad spots, and we made some basic errors.

“It’s fine margins, as a few teams have found out here in recent weeks.”

Wakefield put pressure on the Warriors defence in the early stages of the game, taking the lead after 11 minutes, with Lee Kershaw scoring on the right side.

This was quickly followed by a second, with Jai Whitbread brushing his way past multiple Wigan players to go over under the sticks.

Peet’s side then started to fight back, and came close through Mike Cooper, who just couldn’t keep hold of the ball as he crossed the line.

The action soon returned to the other end of the field, with Jacob Miller dancing through the defence to get Wakefield’s third of the afternoon.

Wigan then pulled one back, as Bevan French made an excellent run along the Trinity line, before gifting the ball to Sam Halsall, who grounded it in the corner.

Just before the break, Mason Lino added an extra two points for the home side through a penalty, making it 18-6.

The second half got off to a bad start for the Warriors, with Patrick Mago sent to the sin bin within two minutes of things getting back underway.

Despite this, Wakefield could not make the most of their man advantage and extend their lead.

Nonetheless they continued to frustrate Wigan, who just couldn’t click in attack.

The first try of the second half finally came in the 65th minute, as Kelepi Tanginoa extended Trinity’s lead.