Wigan Warriors defeated by St Helens in the Good Friday Derby at the Totally Wicked Stadium

Matty Peet’s side did open the scoring through the inform Jai Field, but were soon pegged back by their rivals at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

A second half Sam Powell sin-bin didn’t help matters, as it eventually proved to be a comfortable afternoon for the reigning Super League champions.

The game got off to a fast start, with Wigan having their first opportunity in the opening minute.

Wigan Warriors were defeated by St Helens in the Good Friday Derby

As they broke away down the left side, Liam Farrell couldn’t quite grasp Jake Bibby’s inwards pass.

Moments after, St Helens had a half chance as well, with Bevan French needing to ankle tap Tommy Makinson to stop him sprinting towards the line.

The home side thought they had taken the lead after Konrad Hurrell powered his way past the Wigan defence, but he couldn’t keep hold of the ball as he went over and was denied by the video ref.

Celebrations were cut short once again just before the 20-minute mark.

John Bateman attempted to release the ball, but offloaded straight into the path of Joe Batchelor, who knocked on before racing towards the try-line.

It didn’t take too much longer for the first try to come, as it went the Warriors’ way.

The quick hands of Thomas Leuluai opened up space Field to sprint through to the try-line on the right side.

Wigan’s lead didn’t last for long, as St Helens levelled the scores four minutes later, with Tommy Makinson diving over in the corner to make it 4-4.

With six minutes remaining before the break, Kristian Woolf’s side went ahead.

This time Makinson provided the assist, as he broke down the right side and provided the pass for Jonny Lomax to go over under the sticks.

They extended their advantage further with the last kick of the half, as Makinson successfully converted a penalty to give them a 12-4 lead.

Eight minutes after the restart, St Helens went even further ahead.

After previously being denied, Joe Batchelor forced his way over to add his name to the scoresheet.

Despite missing the conversion, Makinson soon made amends, as he successfully added another two points from a penalty.

Things were made more difficult for Wigan as they temporarily had their numbers reduced, with Sam Powell being sent to the sin bin for a bad tackle.

Mark Percival became the latest St Helens player to go over with just over 10 minutes remaining.

The centre took his chance, after Abbas Miski failed to collect the ball in the air.

Down the other end, the winger nearly pulled one back for his side, but placed his foot in touch before grounding the ball.

It proved not to be Wigan’s day in Peet’s first Good Friday game as head coach.

The two sides will lock horns again next month, in the semi-final of the Challenge Cup at Elland Road.

Wigan Warriors: Jai Field, Abbas Miski, John Bateman, Jake Bibby, Bevan French, Cade Cust, Thomas Leuluai, Brad Singleton, Sam Powell, Liam Byrne, Willie Isa, Liam Farrell, Morgan Smithies.

Interchanges: Patrick Mago, Oliver Partington, Ethan Havard, Joe Shorrocks.

Tries: Field (20’)

Conversions: Field (0/1)

Yellow cards: Powell (56’)

St Helens: Jack Welsby, Tommy Makinson, Konrad Hurrell, Mark Percival, Jon Bennison, Jonny Lomax, Lewis Dodd, Alex Walmsley, James Roby, Matty Lees, Joe Batchelor, James Bell, Morgan Knowles.

Interchanges: Joey Lussick, Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Agnatius Paasi, Jake Wingfield.

Tries: Makinson (25’), Lomax (34’), Batchelor (48’), Percival (65’)

Interchanges: Makinson (1/4)