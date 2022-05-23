His side were defeated 31-22 by Hull FC at the MKM Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Peet states they will learn lessons from that match ahead of the showpiece occasion at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

He said: “You’ve got to be upbeat, but there’s lessons we need to learn otherwise we will get beat. It’s the same game next week, so the lessons will help us. That’s the same every week. We will concentrate very much on ourselves.

“You can’t do the things we did in the first 20 minutes against any team. Fixing what we did will go a long way to playing well next week.

“I feel like we are a team that plays every minute of the game. Some of our energy and effort was really good. I liked the feel and effort of the team, we played with a lot of commitment but there were lapses in concentration and people coming out of the system.

“There’s a couple of decisions to be made for the final, but I need to watch it back, and consider everything.

“In many ways it was a quality game, probably really good preparation. We were beaten by a good team.”

Hull took the lead after only two minutes, with space opening up for Adam Swift on the left wing.

A second soon followed, with Darnell McIntosh going over on the opposite side.

Just before the 15-minute mark, Swift claimed his second of the afternoon to make it 12-0, with it looking far too easy for the home side.

It wasn’t long until Wigan had their first try of the game, as John Bateman forced his way over the line, while Harry Smith added the extras.

Hull soon re-extended their lead, as Josh Reynolds went over in front of the sticks, giving Luke Gale a straightforward kick to successfully convert for the first time in the match.

Wigan were able to pull another one back, with Jake Bibby assisting Liam Marshall with some quick hands, to allow the winger to go over on the left side.

Just before the hooter, Gale failed in his attempt to add an extra point with a drop-goal, with his side leading 18-12 at the break.

Wigan claimed the first try of the second half, as Bevan French finished off a quick break from Matty Peet’s side.

Smith was on hand to kick the extras and level the scores.

The score didn’t remain that way for long, as Hull soon edged their way back in front.

Following a lapse in concentration from the Warriors, Carlos Tuimavave picked up a loose ball on the right and crossed the line with ease.

With just over 10 minutes remaining, Gale had another drop-goal attempt, which this time was successful, as he made it 25-18.

Heading into the final moments of the match, Wigan pulled one back through Liam Farrell, as space opened up on the left side.

This proved to be nothing more than a consolation, as Hull secured their victory, with Chris Satae going over in the final minute to put the game beyond all doubt.

Peet says despite the result, it was important for Wigan to play a full strength side ahead of next week’s final.

“We had every intention of playing our best team, because you want to get some flow, and it’s too long for them not to play together,” he added.