Matty Peet says Wigan Warriors won't overreact to their defeat to Leeds

His side were beaten 42-12 at Headingley on Thursday night.

Peet states the performance was not good enough, but believes they must be consistent in how they deal with things.

He said: “Talks about this will go on until next week, we won’t brush over it but the same time we won’t overreact.

"We wouldn’t overreact if had done a job on them.

“We’ve had a lot of good nights this year, and not once have we overreacted, it’s just not in our nature, and never will be as long as I’m in position.

"We’ll try to remain consistent and take the rough with the smooth, and if we do that we will have more good nights than bad, but it still hurts.

"There’s a high level of trust in our group, so I know they are hurting as much me, I could see it during the game. It’s fine margins, and at the start of the game we weren’t good enough.

"Some individuals dipped below their own personal standards, so we won’t be shy in talking about it, everything will be out in the open.

"I think Leeds deserved the scoreline, but I also think it was a little bit harsh on us. I thought the commitment was there at the end, but it was at the start when they had more intensity, and that’s not really acceptable.”

Thursday’s game was lively from the start, as Leeds went ahead after six minutes.

A high kick from Richie Myler caused problems for the Wigan defence on the left side, with Liam Sutcliffe picking up a loose ball to go over.

A Rhinos second soon followed, with space opening up in the Warriors line for James Bentley.

Peet’s side were able to pull one back, as Jai Field used his quick feet to dance towards the Leeds line, before assisting Bevan French in the corner.

Just before the half hour mark, Leeds re-extended their lead, with Rhyse Martin crashing over the line after receiving the ball from dummy half.

The Warriors’ defensive woes continued, with a gap once again appearing in their line, with Cameron Smith powering through the space to score to make it 24-6 at the break.

Despite initially looking brighter after the restart, it soon became a case of more of the same from Wigan.

A loose pass allowed Ash Handley to quickly break down field, with Liam Marshall just about stopping him before the line.

The danger still wasn’t over, as Harry Newman went over from dummy half, as he dove through the legs of the defence for a cheap try from a Wigan perspective.

The Warriors were able to pull another one back, as French did incredibly well to kick and dribble the ball through, leaving Jake Bibby to dive on it and complete the grounding.

Just after the hour mark, the Rhinos went over for their sixth of the evening, as they once again scored from dummy half, with Brad Dwyer going through a gap to score.

With two minutes remaining, Muizz Mustapha rounded off a good night for the home side, as he shrugged off several challenges, bouncing off Wigan defenders to go over, as the game ended 42-12.

After the match, Peet also reflected on Mike Cooper’s Wigan debut, following his move from Warrington Wolves.

"Mike wasn’t set to play, Patrick (Mago) was taken ill,” he added.