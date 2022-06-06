His side face Salford Red Devils on Friday night at the AJ Bell Stadium, which follows their 32-12 victory over Castleford Tigers at the weekend.

Peet states he was delighted with the result at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle and by the way his players responded on the back of their Challenge Cup win.

He said: “It’s the most proud I’ve been in the group so far this year, we’ve had some good wins but I think this one is a standout one.

Matty Peet

“When you know you can trust your players, you don’t have to concern yourself all the time about the process. They need to have a mentality where it’s a bit old school.

“We want to keep building and we’ve got improvements in us.

“Whatever the team will be, we expect our players to adapt, and if we continually turn up for one and other, committing in defence, then the combinations will work themselves out in attack.

“Salford are a really strong team, so it’ll be a really stern challenge. It was a tight game at home and we won in the last second in the last one.

“They are really getting used to Paul Rowley and are building as a team.”

In Saturday’s game, Castleford took the lead after seven minutes, with plenty of space on the left side for Greg Eden to find his over.

There was another blow for Peet’s side shortly after, as Iain Thornley limped off the field with an injury.

The home side did have the opportunity to extend their lead through a penalty, but O’Brien failed to convert.

They didn’t have to wait too much longer to edge their way further ahead, as Kenny Edwards powered over in the 24th minute, barging multiple Wigan players out the way as he crossed the line.

The Tigers had their numbers reduced in the final stages of the first half, after Mahe Fonua was sent to the sin bin following an incident with Liam Farrell.

Wigan took advantage of this situation, as Liam Marshall went over on the left side to pull one back for Peet’s side, making it 12-4 at the break.

Only four minutes after the restart, the Warriors went over again with a well-executed move.

Jake Bibby played a great pass round the back to Marshall, who produced a great kick through to Bevan French, with the fullback grounding the ball.

Wigan didn’t stop there, as five minutes later they took the lead, with Abbas Miski going over on the right-hand side.

Harry Smith was on hand to successfully add the extras, to make it 16-12.

Their lead was soon extended, as Marshall once again found himself in space on the left wing to go over for his second of the afternoon.

Just after the hour mark, Bibby added his name to the scoresheet as well, marking his 150th career appearance with a try of his own.