The poignant piece, named ‘Wigan: Peerless,’ includes clips of the club’s incredible history, and highlights the key figures who have helped to make it what it is over the years, with rugby league legend Martin Offiah reading a poem written by Tony Walsh.

Peet says he was filled with pride watching the video for the first time.

He said: “I don’t really know how to summarise how I feel watching that. I suppose part of me is looking at it as a fan, and another side is just privileged to be the current head coach. I’m so proud for our players to see this and understand the responsibility that we carry.

Matty Peet praised the short film

“We were well aware of Tony’s (Walsh) work. When something like poetry becomes linked with sport, people get access to it who wouldn’t normally.

“What I like personally is that it celebrates the highs but also acknowledges the lows. What makes any organisation special is the people and the perseverance. I think when the club is at its best it represents the town.

“As northern towns go, we feel like we’ve got a lot of the characteristics of being gritty, being proud, but also being humble. I think the video encapsulates that well.