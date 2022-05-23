The poignant piece, named ‘Wigan: Peerless,’ includes clips of the club’s incredible history, and highlights the key figures who have helped to make it what it is over the years, with rugby league legend Martin Offiah reading a poem written by Tony Walsh.
Peet says he was filled with pride watching the video for the first time.
He said: “I don’t really know how to summarise how I feel watching that. I suppose part of me is looking at it as a fan, and another side is just privileged to be the current head coach. I’m so proud for our players to see this and understand the responsibility that we carry.
“We were well aware of Tony’s (Walsh) work. When something like poetry becomes linked with sport, people get access to it who wouldn’t normally.
Read here: Brad O'Neill discusses the painful injury he picked up as a junior player which left him in intensive care.
“What I like personally is that it celebrates the highs but also acknowledges the lows. What makes any organisation special is the people and the perseverance. I think when the club is at its best it represents the town.
“As northern towns go, we feel like we’ve got a lot of the characteristics of being gritty, being proud, but also being humble. I think the video encapsulates that well.
“This is a great time for a rallying call for Wigan supporters just to get behind us and come together, especially on the back of the football team’s success. We should be really proud.”