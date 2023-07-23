News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors: Matty Peet shares his views on Joe Shorrocks' red card in the Challenge Cup semi-final against Hull KR

Matty Peet says there was some confusion following Joe Shorrocks’ red card in Wigan Warriors’ 11-10 golden point defeat to Hull KR.
By Amos Wynn
Published 23rd Jul 2023, 20:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jul 2023, 20:09 BST

The second-rower, who had only just come off the bench for Willie Isa, was sent off after his shoulder made contact with the head of Mikey Lewis at the beginning of the second half of the Challenge Cup semi-final at Headingley.

Peet believes there wouldn’t be a debate concerning a red if Shorrocks had been sent to the sin bin instead.

"It's done- it’s a big call in a big game,” Peet said.

Joe Shorrocks was sent off in the Challenge Cup semi-finalJoe Shorrocks was sent off in the Challenge Cup semi-final
Joe Shorrocks was sent off in the Challenge Cup semi-final
"The referee makes the call, it is what it is.

"It was a massive decision, and I wonder if it was sin bin would everyone be saying it was a red- that’s the only thing I would say.

"The players are upset and a bit confused, but it wasn't just that call, there are a few things.

"We have a young team and we are going to get days like that when things don’t go their way, especially when it’s a partisan crowd and a referee from Wigan who probably feels under the spotlight.

"We just have to be better and deal with it.”

Following the match, Peet also provided an injury update, with the Warriors next game coming against Leigh Leopards on Saturday.

"Willie (Isa) has strained something in his chest and had to come off a half time,” he added.

"I’m sure he'll get a scan on that, other than that there’s nothing really.

"It’s a brand new one.”

