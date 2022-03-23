Member clubs and community game stakeholders all backed the move, with only three sides either not attending or opting against a proxy vote, four years on from the split in 2018.

The decision will lead to the formation of a new joint venture company, which means media and commercial deals can now be sold as one product

On the re-alignment, Matty Peet said: “I’m glad it’s sorted. I think it’s good that it’s been done relatively quickly so we can move forward with some positivity.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matty Peet

“I understand the reasoning for it, I just think we need to move forward and get the broadcasting deal sorted, and get excited about the positive news.

“The separation is something that felt right at the time, but for whatever reason there has been a lot of change in the world at that time in the last four years so it makes sense to come back together. We need solidarity more than ever at the moment.”

It is hoped the new joint venture will maximise distributable profits, which will lead to more returns for clubs and the wider sport.

Simon Johnson, the RFL Chair, said: "The strength of support from all sections of the game makes this an especially positive and promising day for Rugby League.

"We were not required constitutionally to take this step, but we believed it was important to have a clear mandate. We want the sport to move forward confidently and collectively, as we build on what the Rugby League World Cup will deliver for us this autumn."

Ken Davy, the Super League chairman, added: "Today marks another significant step forward for Rugby League. A great deal of time has been spent getting the details right for the long term and I’m excited by what the future holds for Super League and the wider sport.