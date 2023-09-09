Watch more videos on Shots!

The centre went over for a hat-trick in the 50-0 victory over Leeds Rhinos at Headingley, as the Warriors reclaimed top spot in the Super League table.

Wardle made the move to the DW Stadium ahead of the 2023 campaign, and has been one of the club’s standout players so far this season.

"You can’t tell he’s pleased when you speak to him, but he’s got to be (after the Leeds win),” Peet said.

Matty Peet

"He’s a very skilful centre and has a lot to his game.

"He defends tough and we’re loving the way he’s playing at the moment.

"He’s fitted in really well here since day one- we’re liking everything he does.

"We’ve got ourselves a real quality player there, and a quality lad.

"We’re happy we’ve got him, and we’re happy we’ve had Toby (King) for this period as well.

"Both are in good form and contribute in different ways.”

Peet was happy with the clinical nature of Wigan’s win, and how they made the most of their chances after periods of defending.

"I’m really pleased,” he added.

“It was a good performance against a team who are desperate as well.

"People will see the scoreline and the highlights, and talk about it being an easy win, but it certainly wasn’t.

"It required a tonne of effort- not just during the game but during the week.

"At the start of both halves in particular, Leeds are a team that challenges you. They’re athletic, very skilful, and they play an unpredictable style, so you’ve got to be very good to make sure they don’t post points when things are going their way.

"We were always confident we could score, but in defence our consistency and discipline is what separated us.

“We dug in through some periods and took our chances when they.

"We look connected with and without the ball- the lads are enjoying their work at the moment, but it’s very fine margins.

"Just a few weeks ago we scraped an ugly win. We weren’t too down that night and we won’t get too excited today- we’ll keep building.”

Peet says results elsewhere won’t add any extra pressure onto the Warriors, as they battle Catalans Dragons and St Helens for the League Leaders’ Shield.

“Not one bit,” he stated.

"It’s just an 80 minute game that you prepare for all week.

"You can’t get yourself caught up on other teams’ games because you’d never have a happy day- you’d be too busy concentrating on everyone else.