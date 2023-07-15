News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations

Wigan Warriors: Matty Peet shares praise for Kai Pearce-Paul following his man of the match display against Warrington Wolves

Kai Pearce-Paul enjoyed an impressive return to action in Wigan Warriors’ victory over Warrington Wolves.
By Amos Wynn
Published 15th Jul 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read

The 22-year-old looked re-energised as he came off the interchange bench in the 26-12 win at the DW Stadium after missing the last two months through injury.

Wigan head coach Matty Peet was delighted with the impact Pearce-Paul had.

"All credit goes to him really,” he said.

Kai Pearce-PaulKai Pearce-Paul
Kai Pearce-Paul
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It is a big thing when a young player gets picked for a World Cup and doesn’t get the pre-season they probably need at that age.

"He was probably a victim of his own success last year, and this injury, as unfortunate as it was, has given him a chance to concentrate on his physical development.

"It also reignites that hunger to be out there, which he certainly showed.

"He did exactly, and more, what we expected, and the game needed it for us.”

Read More
Matty Peet reflects on Wigan Warriors' 'important' victory over Warrington Wolve...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Patrick Mago was also among the key performers for the Warriors, with the prop having a big impact off the bench.

“What he brought was exactly what we expect from him,” Peet added.

"He carried through three or four defenders.

"We weren’t getting a great deal of ruck speed until him and Kai came on.

“When you’re trying to create space on the edges for the pace we’ve got, if you’ve got a player that can hold three or four lads in contact then we are difficult to stop- we need to find ways of doing that more.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I thought Patrick was excellent in the second half, he’s applied himself well.”

Related topics:Warrington Wolves