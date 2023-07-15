The 22-year-old looked re-energised as he came off the interchange bench in the 26-12 win at the DW Stadium after missing the last two months through injury.

Wigan head coach Matty Peet was delighted with the impact Pearce-Paul had.

"All credit goes to him really,” he said.

Kai Pearce-Paul

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is a big thing when a young player gets picked for a World Cup and doesn’t get the pre-season they probably need at that age.

"He was probably a victim of his own success last year, and this injury, as unfortunate as it was, has given him a chance to concentrate on his physical development.

"It also reignites that hunger to be out there, which he certainly showed.

"He did exactly, and more, what we expected, and the game needed it for us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Patrick Mago was also among the key performers for the Warriors, with the prop having a big impact off the bench.

“What he brought was exactly what we expect from him,” Peet added.

"He carried through three or four defenders.

"We weren’t getting a great deal of ruck speed until him and Kai came on.

“When you’re trying to create space on the edges for the pace we’ve got, if you’ve got a player that can hold three or four lads in contact then we are difficult to stop- we need to find ways of doing that more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad