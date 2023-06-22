News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors: Matty Peet shares praise for Morgan Smithies as he prepares to make landmark for the club

Morgan Smithies is preparing to make his 100th senior appearance for Wigan Warriors in this weekend’s game against Salford Red Devils.
By Amos Wynn
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 12:00 BST- 2 min read

The 22-year-old made his first team debut against Catalans Dragons back in March 2019, and has gone on to become a key player at the DW Stadium.

Head coach Matty Peet states Smithies is someone he loves to work with, and can only see the loose forward getting better.

“He’s very young to have played so many games,” he said.

Morgan SmithiesMorgan Smithies
“He’s all action and all effort, with great physicality.

“It’s an outstanding achievement for him.

“He’s a credit to his family and his junior club Siddal.

“We just love Morgan, and we think he’ll just go from strength to strength.

“I thought he was outstanding at the weekend against Warrington.

“I personally love working with him.”

Peet is also pleased by the number of other academy products currently competing for places in the Wigan first team.

“It’s not just about getting homegrown players in the team, they’ve got to excel and perform, but it does give you an edge when you have that flavour in your team,” he added.

“It was a massive announcement that we get Ethan (Havard) for four more years.

“The challenge is keeping these players and building around them.

“At the weekend, Brad O’Neill typified the pride and passion you get when you have homegrown players who come through the system together.

“I loved what he was about and he’s someone else we are looking to build around.

“Sam Powell’s injury is great timing for him because he’s been champing at the bit.

“He had his run in the Challenge Cup last year and he’s gone to another with his physicality.”

This Sunday’s game away to the Red Devils will be Peet’s 50th game as head coach.

The 39-year-old took over at Robin Park Arena ahead of the 2022 campaign, and guided the club to its 20th Challenge Cup win in his first year in charge.

“I love it,” he stated.

“I enjoy every day. I enjoy the highs and the lows, and the pressure.

“It’s not a job to me, I find it really fun, and lets hope I get to 60.”

